Mass. Company Donates $400K in PPE to Revere, Chelsea

Two cities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of personal protective equipment, thanks to Woburn-based firm Mascon Medical.

Revere and Chelsea are getting a boost to their coronavirus response efforts with a donation of $400,000 worth of masks, gowns, face shields, electro-static sprayers and other PPE.

Both cities have been deemed high-risk by the state in recent weeks, including in the latest weekly community-level data on the pandemic from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Revere has reported 3,878 total cases of coronavirus, with 484 confirmed in the past two weeks, according to state data. The city currently has a 7.26% positivity rate. Chelsea reported 4,468 total cases of coronavirus, with 358 in the past 14 days. The city currently has a 7.22% positivity rate.

Mascon Medical, a medical supplier, has been working with local bio-medical companies and government officials to deliver the products needed to control the coronavirus.

The CEO will meet with the mayors of both Revere and Chelsea at 12 p.m. Tuesday before making another donation in Lawrence later in the afternoon.

The company has more than 1.5 million items of personal protective equipment to donate, according to a spokesperson, and will continue to hand out the gear to communities in short supply.