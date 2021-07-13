Mass. Confirms 0 New COVID Deaths and 191 New Cases, Most in 1 Day in a Month

Massachusetts health officials reported another 191 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since early June -- and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 665,088 since the start of the pandemic, while its death toll held at 17,647. The last time Massachusetts reported more than 191 new cases in one day was 216 on June 5.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though some have been sliding up in the last few weeks.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 0.62% on Tuesday. On Friday, it reached 0.5% for the first time in a month.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked down to 96; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 35 are listed as being in intensive care units and 13 are intubated.

More than 8.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday. That includes nearly 4.5 million first shots and just under 4 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 281,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Tuesday reported that a total of 4,278,111 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.