Mass. Confirms 100 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials confirmed another 100 new COVID cases and two more deaths on Tuesday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 662,343 and the death toll to 17,554 since the start of the pandemic. Monday had been the first day with new confirmed cases in the double figures since June 30, 2020.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

In the latest report, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down slightly to 0.52%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 173. Of those currently hospitalized, 57 are listed as being in intensive care units and 31 are intubated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell to 3,805 from 4,195 on Monday.

More than 8.1 million doses have been administered in Massachusetts: nearly 4.3 million first doses and more than 3.6 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as over 259,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 3,871,151 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.