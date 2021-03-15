Mass. Confirms 1,004 New COVID Cases and 28 More Deaths

Massachusetts public health officials reported 1,004 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 more deaths on Monday.

The update brings the totals to 569,620 confirmed cases and 16,339 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 334 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The data was released after an hourslong delay Monday afternoon.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending downward in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, ticked up to 1.73% from 1.67%.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased to 624. Of that number, 169 were listed as being in intensive care units and 94 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases rose slightly to 26,502 from 26,459 on Sunday.

Here's where everyone stands in the Massachusetts coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.

Also on Monday, in-person learning resumed for Boston Public Schools students in grades 4-8. And Northeastern University announced it would have its graduation ceremony at Fenway Park.