Mass. Confirms 1,025 More Coronavirus Cases, 7 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 1,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional seven deaths.

The last time the Department of Public Health reported daily cases in the thousands was in mid-May.

There have now been 9,664 confirmed deaths and 149,361 cases, according to DPH. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.7%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,888, which would indicate there are 224 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 567. Of that number, 109 were listed as being in intensive care units and 47 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker said people under 30 now account for 37% of the new cases in the state, compared to just 18% for people over 60.

Back in April, people over 60 accounted for 42% of the cases and those under 30 accounted for 15%, Baker said at his coronavirus briefing.

Amid the spike in cases, the governor is urging young people to "stop hosting big parties."

"Our young people need to be serious about dealing with COVID. We get the fact that for many young people they have mild symptoms or in some cases no symptoms at all, but their contact, indoors over an extended period of time -- like watching a football game with older people or people with medical conditions -- can create terrible circumstances for many of our most vulnerable," Baker said.