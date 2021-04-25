Positive Test Rate Hits 6-Month Low in Mass., as 1,085 More COVID-19 Cases Reported

Another 1,085 cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths were confirmed by health officials in Massachusetts on Sunday.

The state has now had a total of 640,399 confirmed cases, while the death toll rises to 17,199, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. There were no new probable deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Sunday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 1.74%, another drop from Saturday's 1.89%. This is the lowest rate in over six months, since Oct. 23, 2020, according to the the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

The average number of new coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day continued to fall, as they have since the end of March, according to trends posted to the state's dashboard.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases, however, rose back up slightly to 641. Among those patients, 152 were listed as being in intensive care units and 96 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 29,563 on Sunday from 29,717 on Saturday.

According to Sunday's state vaccination report, more than 2.32 million Massachusetts residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 5.68 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including nearly 3.36 million first-dose shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.