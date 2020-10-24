Massachusetts confirmed eight new deaths and 1,128 more coronavirus cases Saturday, as the numbers from the Department of Public Health show a continued increase in the number of cases being reported in the state this fall.

The cases reported Saturday mark the first time the state has crossed the 1,000 mark since May 24, and the most in a single day in the commonwealth since May 16, when 1,152 new cases were confirmed.

There have now been 9,616 confirmed deaths and 146,023 cases, according to the Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, ticked up slightly to 1.5%, according to Saturday's report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,839, which would indicate that there are 223 deaths that are considered probably related to the virus at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased slightly to 551. Of that number, 114 were listed as being in intensive care units and 45 are intubated, health officials said.

Saturday's new numbers come as the pandemic is accelerating at a pace not seen since the summer. On Friday, the United States set a daily record for coronavirus cases when nearly 78,000 infections were reported. Friday's 77,993 cases, as tallied by NBC News, topped Thursday's 77,640. The previous high of 75,723 was set July 29.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has warned that the nation is in a "precarious" place with the weather turning colder and more people congregating inside.

Here in Massachusetts, Winthrop residents are being urged to get tested after the town identified two COVID-19 clusters, the health director said Saturday.

Twenty-two new cases of the virus have been tied to social events, as of Saturday, town officials confirmed. Anyone who visited either the Winthrop Elks or the Pleasant Park Yacht Club between Oct. 15-18 is asked to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.

“It’s vital that anyone who visited either establishment during that time period to get tested as soon as possible and stay home until you receive your results,” Public Health Director Meredith Hurley said in a statement. “We take matters like this seriously, and will continue to work diligently with state public health officials to complete the contact tracing process."

Health officials are urging community members to take part in free COVID-19 testing being offered at the McKenna Basketball Courts, located at 5 Walden St. Testing is available at this location on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 2-7 p.m. (drive-through), and Tuesday and Thursday from 2-7 p.m. (walk-up).

Winthrop has hired an inspector to ensure the community is adhering to public health measures or face citations.

Winthrop is one of nearly 80 communities in the state that has been designated as a red zone, meaning it is at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, according to the DPH’s weekly report released Thursday.

The average daily incidence rate for the Town of Winthrop per 100,000 residents is 10.6, data showed. Any number over 8 leads to a “red” designation.

