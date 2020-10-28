coronavirus

Mass. Reports 36 New Deaths as Daily COVID Case Number Tops 1,000 for 5th Straight Day

There have now been 9,700 confirmed deaths and 150,498 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

A health worker dressed in personal protective equipment conducts a test.
Getty

Massachusetts has now confirmed more than 150,000 cases of the new coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday, the state's fifth straight day reporting more than 1,000 cases after not reporting any since May.

Thirty-six new deaths were confirmed Wednesday, along with 1,137 cases, bringing the totals to 150,498 cases and 9,700 deaths since the state of the pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,924, which would indicate there are 224 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 582. Of that number, 106 were listed as being in intensive care units and 49 are intubated, according to DPH.

The rising numbers come as Massachusetts on Tuesday became one of three states added to Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory list.

Visitors to Connecticut will now be required to fill out a travel form when they arrive and to present proof of a negative coronavirus test or quarantine for 14 days, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Since adding the Bay State to the list, Lamont said he is in the process of speaking with Gov. Charlie Baker to work something out.

"We're going to work out something very soon to include Massachusetts, along with our other regional states – Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey," Lamont said.

Massachusetts currently does not have any travel restrictions on Connecticut.

