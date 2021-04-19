Mass. Confirms 1,236 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,236 cases of the new coronavirus and 18 new deaths on Monday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 632,707 and the death toll at 17,135, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 346 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Monday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2.04%, up slightly from Sunday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 705. Among those patients, 163 were listed as being in intensive care units and 95 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases increased to 34,675 on Monday from 34,553 on Sunday.

According to Monday's vaccine report, more than 2.05 million Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 5.1 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 3,070,971 first-dose shots of either Pfizer or Moderna.

On Monday, all adults in Massachusetts became eligible to get the COVID vaccine.