Mass. Confirms 126 New Cases, 4 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials confirmed another 126 new COVID cases and 4 more deaths on Sunday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 662,154 and the death toll to 17,548 since the start of the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that the state's COVID-related business restrictions ended last Saturday. The state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

In the latest report from the DPH, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 0.53%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell again to 178. Of those currently hospitalized, 64 are listed as being in intensive care units and 31 are intubated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell to 4,335 from 4,486 on Saturday.

The grand total doses administered in Massachusetts consists of more than 4.2 million first doses and more than 3.5 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have also been more than 257,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,835,277 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.