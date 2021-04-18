Mass. Confirms 1,265 New COVID Cases, 7 More Deaths as Positivity Rate Dips Below 2%

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,265 coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday, as the testing positivity rate fell below 2%.

The latest update from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health puts the total number of confirmed cases at 631,471 and the death toll at 17,117. Another 345 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

In Massachusetts, the average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Sunday, the seven-day average of positive tests fell to 1.97%, down from Saturday's 2.15%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped back above 700, to 701. Among those patients, 162 were listed as being in intensive care units and 103 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 34,553 on Sunday, from 34,682 on Saturday.

According to Sunday's vaccine report, 2,037,794 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The state hit the 2 million milestone on Saturday.

Sunday's report shows 5,079,602 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 3,041,808 first-dose shots of either Pfizer of Moderna. More than 200,000 residents have received Johnson and Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Starting Monday, anyone over the age of sixteen will be able to make an appointment to get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts.

All residents can preregister to book an appointment at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Residents can also go directly to the websites of Walgreens, CVS and Walmart to find open slots.