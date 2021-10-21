Mass. Confirms 1,267 New COVID Cases, 20 New Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Thursday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 784,800 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,505.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests held at 1.82% Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 532; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 190 are vaccinated, 142 are in intensive care units and 79 are intubated.

More than 9.9 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 4.9 million first shots, nearly 4.4 million second shots and more than 295,000 booster shots. There have been more than 317,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,705,194 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.