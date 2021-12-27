Mass. Confirms 12,983 New COVID Cases Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 12,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend.

It pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 993,038 since the start of the pandemic -- just shy of 1 million -- and its death toll to 19,629.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, have been spiking to heights not seen since last winter's surge, thought to be driven in part by the omicron variant.

Covid-19 cases continue to affect flight crews, causing hundreds more flights to be cancelled Sunday on top of the nearly one thousand flights cancelled Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Airports have already been bustling with travelers.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health COVID reports on Mondays, or Tuesdays after holiday weekends, include all the data reported since Friday's update. This weekend's cases average to about 4,328 per day, after Friday brought 10,040 new cases, the most in one day in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose from 8.32% Friday to 9.49% Monday, the highest it's been since May 27, 2020. The metric was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,636, the most since Feb. 2. The figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July.

Of those currently hospitalized, 503 are fully vaccinated, 378 are in intensive care units and 242 are intubated.

Nearly 12.6 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 5.5 million first shots, more than 4.7 million second shots and nearly 2 million booster shots. There have been more than 334,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 5,067,133 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.