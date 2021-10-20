Mass. Confirms 1,355 New COVID Cases, 11 New Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 783,533 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,485.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 1.82% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 559; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 196 are vaccinated, 144 are in intensive care units and 73 are intubated.

Nearly 9.9 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, under 4.9 million first shots, nearly 4.4 million second shots and more than 283,000 booster shots. There have been more than 316,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,698,896 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.