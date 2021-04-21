Mass. Confirms 1,370 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,370 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 13 new deaths on Wednesday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 635,045 and the death toll at 17,1XX, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 347 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Wednesday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2.14%, up slightly from Tuesday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 686. Among those patients, 156 were listed as being in intensive care units and 92 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 32,134 on Wednesday from 33,060 on Tuesday.

According to Wednesday's vaccine report, some 2.14 million Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 5.3 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 3,166,870 first-dose shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.