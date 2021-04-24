Mass. Confirms 1,386 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,386 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 12 new deaths on Saturday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 639,314 and the death toll at 17,193, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another four deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Saturday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 1.89%, slightly lower than Friday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked down slightly to 633. Among those patients, 144 were listed as being in intensive care units and 90 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 29,717 on Saturday from 30,262 on Friday.

According to Saturday's vaccine report, more than 2.28 million Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 5.6 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including nearly 3.32 million first-dose shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.