Mass. Confirms 1,413 New COVID Cases and 53 More Deaths

Massachusetts public health officials reported 1,413 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 53 more deaths on Wednesday.

The update brings the totals to 562,394 confirmed cases and 16,176 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 333 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending downward in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, ticked up to 1.77% from 1.74%.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased to 689. Of that number, 183 were listed as being in intensive care units and 121 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases decreased to 26,135 from 26,636 on Tuesday.

Here's where everyone stands in the Massachusetts coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.

Also on Wednesday, Massachusetts unveiled a new COVID vaccine appointment preregistration system that will go live Friday morning.

And people who are fully vaccinated were given the OK to travel to Massachusetts without quarantining.

