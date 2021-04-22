Mass. Confirms 1,431 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,431 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 17 new deaths on Thursday.
The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 636,476 and the death toll at 17,168, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 347 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.
The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.
On Thursday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2%, down slightly from Wednesday.
The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 645. Among those patients, 158 were listed as being in intensive care units and 96 were intubated.
Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 31,215 on Thursday from 32,134 on Wednesday.
