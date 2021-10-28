Mass. Confirms 1,432 New COVID Cases, 12 New Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 793,137 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,589.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 1.69% Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases held at 528; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 197 are vaccinated, 140 are in intensive care units and 75 are intubated.

As part of the weekly "COVID Q&A" series, NBC10 Boston asked three top Boston doctors Tuesday about COVID vaccines for children, the new "delta plus" variant and common side effects of booster shots.

More than 10 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, just under 5 million first shots, more than 4.4 million second shots and more than 406,000 booster shots. There have been more than 318,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,725,208 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.