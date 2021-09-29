Mass. Confirms 1,448 New COVID Cases, 23 More Deaths Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 756,363 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,213.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests held at 1.97% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked dipped to 632; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 199 are fully vaccinated, 165 are in intensive care units and 102 are intubated.

Over 9.4 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 4.8 million first shots and over 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 311,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,622,257 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.