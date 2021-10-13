coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 1,471 New COVID Cases, 19 New Deaths

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 2.01% Wednesday

Massachusetts Coronavirus
Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,471 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 774,403 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,413.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 2.01% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 556; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 198 are fully vaccinated, 151 are in intensive care units and 91 are intubated.

Nearly 9.8 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, under 4.9 million first shots, nearly 4.4 million second shots and more than 214,000 booster shots. There have been more than 314,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,672,886 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.

