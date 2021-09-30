Mass. Confirms 1,486 New COVID Cases; Over 180,000 Booster Shots Given

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths Thursday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 757,849 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,240.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down slightly to 1.94% Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked dipped to 618; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 193 are fully vaccinated, 167 are in intensive care units and 100 are intubated.

Over 9.5 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts -- including the first booster doses given in the state. On Wednesday and Thursday, the first days for which data on the just-approved booster shots is available, 180,095 people have received one, including 93,344 on Thursday.

Additionally, more than 4.8 million first shots and over 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 311,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,624,989 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.