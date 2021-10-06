Mass. Confirms 1,492 New COVID Cases, 27 New Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 765,351 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,320.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 1.83% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose slightly to 589; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 194 are fully vaccinated, 156 are in intensive care units and 88 are intubated.

Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center and Dr. Davidson Hamer of Boston University answered common questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, including what the booster shot

Over 9.6 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, more than 4.8 million first shots, over 4.3 million second shots and more than 152,000 booster shots. There have been more than 313,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,648,657 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.