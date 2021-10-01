Mass. Confirms 1,543 New COVID Cases; Over 276,000 Booster Shots Given

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 759,392 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,260.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up slightly to 1.96% Friday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked dipped to 602; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 158 are in intensive care units and 99 are intubated.

Over 9.5 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts -- including the first booster doses given in the state. Data for the just-approved boosters -- which started being published on the state's website Thursday -- shows 276,501 people have received one, including 96,406 on Friday.

Additionally, more than 4.8 million first shots and over 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 311,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Friday reported that a total of 4,627,518 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.