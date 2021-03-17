Mass. Confirms 1,640 New COVID Cases and 44 More Deaths

Massachusetts public health officials reported 1,640 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and 44 more deaths.

The update puts the total confirmed cases at 572,278 and the death toll at 16,399, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 333 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the state had its 3 millionth vaccine dose sent to the state, according to the department's daily vaccine report.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending downward in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, ticked up to 1.92% from 1.86%.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 rose slightly to 620. Of that number, 158 were listed as being in intensive care units and 102 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases decreased to 25,397 from 25,492 on Tuesday.

Here's where everyone stands in the Massachusetts coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a timeline for when Massachusetts residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination shot will be able to sign up, starting with residents 60 years and older as well as many front-line workers.