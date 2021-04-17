Mass. Confirms 1,694 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,694 coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over 630,000. Ten new deaths were also reported.

The latest update from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health puts the total number of confirmed cases at 630,206 and the death toll at 17,110. Another 345 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday. And the true number is believed to be significantly higher because of possible government concealment and the many cases overlooked in the early stages of the outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.

In Massachusetts, the average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Saturday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2.15%, down from Friday's 2.28%.

During the last two weeks, the majority of new confirmed cases have been among 20-29 year olds, followed by the 30-39 age group.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell slightly to 693. Among those patients, 169 were listed as being in intensive care units and 99 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 34,682 on Saturday, from 35,100 on Friday.

The new numbers come as Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier Saturday that Massachusetts has reached a big vaccination milestone.

Massachusetts has been successful vaccinating people throughout our distribution timeline and as of today, over 2 million people are fully vaccinated.



On Monday, everyone 16 or older will be eligible, and we look forward to continuing our progress vaccinating our residents. pic.twitter.com/I6cmrV5ZfJ — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 17, 2021

According to Saturday's vaccine report, 2,001,751 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The state fell just short of the prediction Baker made Monday that 2 million residents would be reported fully vaccinated by week's end. On Friday, the state reported 1.95 million residents had been fully vaccinated, just shy of the goal.

Saturday's report shows more than 5 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 3,007,861 first-dose shots of either Pfizer of Moderna.

Starting Monday, anyone over the age of sixteen will be able to make an appointment to get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts.

In other news, revenue from Massachusetts' three casinos reached its highest level last month since the start of the pandemic, according to state gambling regulators -- a sign that the industry may be recovering.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino brought in a total of $84 million in gross gambling revenue last month, more than any month since February 2020. That resulted in almost $24 million in tax revenue for the state.

The casinos were shut down for a period of time last year during the pandemic, and are still subject to capacity limits and other public health protocols.