Mass. Confirms 1,703 New COVID Cases, 10 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,703 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Friday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 714,691 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,909.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks. While breakthrough cases are being reported, officials say most new cases, and especially serious infections, are in the unvaccinated.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 2.43% Friday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 609; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 149 are fully vaccinated, 162 are listed as being in intensive care units and 100 are intubated.

More than 9.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more 4.7 million first shots and above 4.2 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 303,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,517,107 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.