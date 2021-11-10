Mass. Confirms 1,745 New COVID Cases, 20 New Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 810,346 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,739.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 2.15% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 527; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 181 are vaccinated, 141 are in intensive care units and 74 are intubated.

COVID cases appear to be ticking up in Massachusetts, but experts say that minor fluctuations shouldn't be worrying.

More than 10.5 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, nearly 5.1 million first shots, more than 4.4 million second shots and over 677,000 booster shots. There have been more than 323,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,774,742 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.