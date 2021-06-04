Mass. Confirms 177 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 177 confirmed COVID cases and 10 more deaths on Friday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 661,812 and the death toll to 17,540 since the start of the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that the state's COVID-related business restrictions ended on Saturday. The state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

On Friday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 0.57%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell below 200 to 193. Of those currently hospitalized, 68 are listed as being in intensive care units and 38 are intubated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell below 5,000 to 4,735 on Friday.

More than 7.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Friday, including over 4.2 million first doses and nearly 3.5 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 254,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,741,249 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.