Mass. Confirms 1,785 More Coronavirus Cases, 18 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 1,785 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 18 deaths.

There have now been 10,299 confirmed deaths and 201,835 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 232 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 3.1%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 922. Of that number, 204 were listed as being in intensive care units and 91 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new statewide COVID-19 public awareness campaign dubbed "Get Back Mass."

The multilingual campaign, which will run through Feb. 2 and include television and digital ads, highlights the steps everyone should take to protect themselves and their loved ones to help get everyone back to doing the types of things they did before the pandemic hit.

The governor also issued a renewed warning about Thanksgiving, saying the state is "in the middle of a second surge." Baker reiterated that residents should avoid large gatherings and only celebrate the holiday with those in their immediate household.

"Spending a lot of time indoors with many family and friends is exactly how this virus spreads," Baker said. "We can't afford to do Thanksgiving and the holidays the same way we've done it in the past."