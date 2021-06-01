Mass. Confirms 179 New COVID Cases, 12 More Deaths Over 2 Days

Massachusetts health officials reported another 179 confirmed COVID cases and 12 more deaths Tuesday, in a report that encompassed two days' worth of state coronavirus data.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 661,294 and the death toll to 17,520 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that the state's COVID-related business restrictions ended on Saturday. The state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

The report wasn't published on Monday, which was the Memorial Day holiday.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 0.68%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 225. Of those currently hospitalized, 77 are listed as being in intensive care units and 38 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell below the 6,000 threshold, from 6,702 on Sunday to 5,918 on Tuesday.

Nearly 7.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday, including nearly 4.2 million first doses and more than 3.4 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 251,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,672,088 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Gov. Charlie Baker had been aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the start of June.