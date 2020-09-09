coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 182 More Coronavirus Cases, 4 New Deaths

There have now been 8,937 confirmed deaths and 121,396 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff and wire report

Massachusetts reported 182 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional four deaths.

There have now been 8,937 confirmed deaths and 121,396 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked down to 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,146 which would indicate there are 209 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

To accommodate the town-by-town COVID data, Wednesday's reports are being issued after 6 p.m.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said that during the Labor Day weekend, the state ramped up public awareness campaigns — including distributing signs, fliers and 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer — in five "high-risk" cities: Everett, Lynn, Revere, Chelsea and Lawrence.

More than half the communities in the state — 190 — have recorded fewer than five confirmed virus cases over a 14-day period, Baker said.

"The vast majority of communities in Massachusetts, because people did a ton of really hard work and made enormous sacrifices in many cases, don't have much COVID at all," Baker said.

