Mass. Confirms 188 New COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 188 confirmed COVID cases and two more deaths Monday, while the estimated number of active cases dropped under 10,000.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 659,721 and the death toll to 17,465 since the start of the pandemic. Monday's report is the first with under 200 new confirmed cases since Sept. 22.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that the state's COVID-related business restrictions will end on Saturday.

On Monday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down slightly to 0.92%.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by one to 258. Of those currently hospitalized, 71 are listed as being in intensive care units and 40 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 9,804 on Monday from 10,062 on Sunday.

More than 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday, including nearly 4.1 million first doses and more than 3.2 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 241,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,454,126 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Monday. Gov. Charlie Baker is aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal he's said remains within reach.