Mass. Confirms 1,887 New COVID Cases, 43 More Deaths; Positivity Rate Hits 2%

Massachusetts public health officials reported 1,887 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 43 more deaths on Friday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 576,022 and the death toll at 16,469, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 334 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending downward in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, rose to 2.01% from 1.93%. It's the first time since Feb. 20 that the percentage has been at or above the 2% threshold.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased slightly to 586. Of that number, 157 were listed as being in intensive care units and 92 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases increased to 25,986 from 25,630 on Thursday.

Here's where everyone stands in the Massachusetts coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.

Also on Friday, Massachusetts reached a milestone in its vaccine drive, with 1 million residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the news on Twitter just before noon, saying, "Massachusetts has now fully vaccinated over 1 million people and continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration."