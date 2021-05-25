coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 195 New COVID Cases, 10 More Deaths

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts health officials reported another 195 confirmed COVID cases and 10 more deaths Tuesday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 659,916 and the death toll to 17,475 since the start of the pandemic. Tuesday's report is the second straight with under 200 new confirmed cases -- something that hadn't happened since Sept. 22.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that the state's COVID-related business restrictions will end on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up slightly to 0.93%.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 248. Of those currently hospitalized, 74 are listed as being in intensive care units and 40 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 9,034 on Tuesday from 9,804 on Monday.

Nearly 7.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday, including just under 4.1 million first doses and more than 3.2 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 242,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,482,660 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Tuedsay. Gov. Charlie Baker is aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal he's said remains within reach.

