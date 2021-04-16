Mass. Confirms 1,962 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,962 cases of the new coronavirus and 13 new deaths on Friday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 628,512 and the death toll at 17,100, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 345 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Friday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2.28%, down slightly from Thursday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 699. Among those patients, 164 were listed as being in intensive care units and 98 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 35,100 on Friday from 35,478 on Thursday.

According to Friday's vaccine report, 1,957,581 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. That's just short of a prediction by Gov. Charlie Baker that 2 million residents would be reported fully vaccinated by Friday.

Baker had made the prediction before the state, on the recommendation of federal health officials, placed a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which Massachusetts followed.

More than 4.9 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 2,963,999 first-dose shots of either Pfizer of Moderna. Over 201,000 Bay State residents have now received Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine.

On Monday, all adults in Massachusetts will become eligible to get the COVID vaccine.