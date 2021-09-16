Mass. Confirms 1,999 New COVID Cases, 16 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Thursday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 736,279 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,046.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests fell to 2.3% Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 675; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 213 are fully vaccinated, 173 are in intensive care units and 97 are intubated.

More than 9.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts. That includes short of 4.8 million first shots and nearly 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 307,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,570,664 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.