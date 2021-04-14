Mass. Confirms 2,004 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 2,004 cases of the new coronavirus and 14 new deaths on Wednesday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 624,666 and the death toll at 17,082, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 345 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Wednesday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2.39%, down slightly from Tuesday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked down to 711. Among those patients, 159 were listed as being in intensive care units and 101 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell slightly to 35,786 on Wednesday from 35,857 on Tuesday.

According to Wednesday's vaccine report, 1,875,316 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 4.7 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 2,864,282 first-dose shots of either Pfizer of Moderna. Over 199,000 Bay State residents have now received Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine.