Mass. Confirms 22,184 New COVID Cases, 75 More Deaths; Hospitalizations Top 3,000

Another 22,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts Wednesday, along with 75 new confirmed deaths. The number of people with COVID in hospitals rose above 3,000.

The report from the Department of Public Health pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 to 1,287,109, while the death toll rose to 20,350.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, have been spiking to heights not seen since last winter's surge, thought to be driven at least in part by the omicron variant.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests fell from 22.78% Tuesday to 21.61% Wednesday. The metric was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 3,087, the most since May 12, 2020. The figure reached nearly 4,000 early in the pandemic, but dipped under an average of 85 at one point this July.

Of those currently hospitalized, 1,452 are fully vaccinated, 473 are in intensive care units and 271 are intubated.

More than 13.1 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, nearly 5.6 million first shots, more than 4.8 million second shots and under 2.4 million booster shots. There have been more than 336,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 5,137,794 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.