Mass. Confirms 2,288 More COVID Cases, 34 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 2,288 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 34 deaths.

There have now been 10,238 confirmed deaths and 194,338 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 231 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 3.3%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 904. Of that number, 179 were listed as being in intensive care units and 75 are intubated, according to DPH.

Sixty-two communities are now considered at the highest risk for transmitting the coronavirus in the state, according to the latest weekly community-level data on the pandemic, which no longer includes an updated town-by-town COVID-19 risk assessment map.

The total is more than double the 30 towns and cities in the report last week.

As of Thursday, the communities at the highest risk were: Abington, Acushnet, Attleboro, Barnstable, Blackstone, Brockton, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, Dartmouth, Dighton, Douglas, Dracut, Edgartown, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Freetown, Hampden, Holyoke, Lancaster, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Ludlow, Lunenburg, Lynn, Malden, Marion, Methuen, Milford, Nantucket, New Bedford, Norfolk, Northbridge, Peabody, Rehoboth, Revere, Rockland, Salisbury, Saugus, Seekonk, Shirley, Somerset, Southbridge, Southwick, Springfield, Sterling, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Templeton, Tisbury, Townsend, Tyngsborough, Uxbridge, West Springfield, Westport, Winchendon, and Woburn.