Mass. Confirms 2,567 More COVID Cases, 45 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 2,567 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 45 deaths.

There have now been 13,469 confirmed deaths and 454,102 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 280 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly risen to 5.94%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 2,213. Of that number, 432 were listed as being in intensive care units and 277 are intubated, according to DPH.

The Department of Public Health reported a total of 8,172 new coronavirus cases over the three-day weekend alongside 251,214 new tests, pushing the average positive test rate down from 6.45% on Friday to 5.91% on Monday.

Since peaking at 8.7% on New Year's Day, the rolling average positivity rate in Massachusetts has dropped more than 2.5 percentage points, which could be a sign that spread is gradually slowing in parallel with the first phase of vaccine rollout.

However, the number of COVID cases deemed active continued to climb over the weekend to 98,750 on Monday, more than the population of Brockton, the state's sixth-largest city.

Hospitalizations fluctuated slightly day-to-day, and five more patients in hospitals had COVID on Monday than did on Friday.

On Sunday, the first case of the new COVID-19 variant was also detected in Massachusetts but the impact is not yet clear.

