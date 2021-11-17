coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 2,650 New COVID Cases, Most in One Day for Months

The last time the Department of Public health reported at least 2,650 confirmed COVID cases in one day was Sept. 15, according to archival data

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Massachusetts health officials reported another 2,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- the most in one day since September -- and 20 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 823,800 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,826.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The last time the Department of Public health reported at least 2,650 confirmed COVID cases in one day was Sept. 15, according to archival data. But that report included "a backlog of testing results" from several prior. The prior high had been in February.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

More COVID News

COVID Q&A 7 hours ago

COVID Booster Shots: What to Know About Immunity, Eligibility in Mass.

NFL 4 hours ago

NFL Updates COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Thanksgiving

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 2.84% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 642; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 237 are vaccinated, 124 are in intensive care units and 63 are intubated.

COVID cases appear to be ticking up in Massachusetts, but experts say that minor fluctuations shouldn't be worrying.

Nearly 10.9 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, more than 5.2 million first shots, nearly 4.5 million second shots and over 832,000 booster shots. There have been more than 325,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,816,593 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Department of Public Healthtesting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us