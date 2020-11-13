Mass. Confirms 2,674 New COVID Cases, the Most Since April, and 23 More Deaths

The ongoing coronavirus surge keeps rising in Massachusetts, which reported 2,674 new confirmed COVID-19 cases -- the most in a single day so far this fall -- and 23 more deaths Friday.

It comes a day after Massachusetts' coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 people. The toll now stands at 10,038, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 stands at 174,953, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's daily report.

Health officials in the last few weeks have reported single-day case numbers that haven't been seen since the tail end of the first coronavirus surge. The last daily report with more coronavirus cases was April 24, according to archival data on the Department of Public Health's website.

Another 227 deaths not listed in the confirmed total are considered probably linked to COVID-19, according to Friday's report.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, rose to 3.1%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 687. Of that number, 153 were listed as being in intensive care units and 71 are intubated, according to the Department of Public Health.

Gov. Charlie Baker visited a school in Carlisle as he stressed the importance of letting students learn in-person wherever possible.

Given the rising numbers, Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday said the field hospital at DCU Center in Worcester will be Massachusetts' first to reopen.

Hospitals are able to make available about 400 additional beds on their own, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is continuing to discuss other potential field hospital sites, he added, but offered a warning for residents as well.

"We can only set up so many extra beds. Every single person in Massachusetts needs to appreciate their role in dealing with the spread of this virus," Baker said.