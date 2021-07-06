Mass. Confirms 269 New COVID Cases, 6 More Deaths Over July 4 Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 269 confirmed coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Tuesday, in a report covering the July 4 weekend.

No reports were issued over the holiday weekend -- the last one was published Friday -- so the update from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health covers data from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday's numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 664,246 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,640.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 81; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 26 are listed as being in intensive care units and 13 are intubated.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 0.42%.

More than 8.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday. That includes over 4.4 million first shots and nearly 4 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 278,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Tuesday reported that a total of 4,240,473 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.