Mass. Confirms 2,744 More COVID Cases, 47 New Deaths

There have now been 10,177 confirmed deaths and 189,518 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts reported 2,744 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 47 deaths.

There have now been 10,177 confirmed deaths and 189,518 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 230 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 3.3%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 885. Of that number, 173 were listed as being in intensive care units and 72 are intubated, according to DPH.

Due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced new guidance for area colleges and universities.

Baker said health officials want colleges to make testing available to all students planning to leave campus for Thanksgiving within 72 hours of their departure. If a student tests positive, they should isolate in university housing for COVID-positive students, Baker said.

The governor is also reminding people of the state's 10-person limit for private indoor gatherings ahead of the holiday as well as Massachusetts' restrictions on travelers from all states except Maine, New Hampshire Vermont and Hawaii.

"If people abide by these very simple rules and concepts and do it consistently, they can allow us to keep everything open, our schools and our economy. And it can give us the kind of holiday season that I think everybody is hoping for," Baker said.

