Mass. Confirms 2,781 New Coronavirus Cases, 98 More Deaths

Massachusetts reported 2,781 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 98 deaths on Friday.

There have now been 491,642 confirmed cases and 14,154 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 290 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, decreased to 4.28% from 4.44% the previous day, the department said Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 1,789. Of that number, 412 were listed as being in intensive care units and 248 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases dropped to 74,595 on Friday from 78,171 on Thursday.

Also Friday, Massachusetts' second mass vaccination site opened at Fenway Park. Up to 500 people will be vaccinated per day when vaccinations begin there on Monday. Operations will gradually ramp up to 1,250 per day as the Massachusetts coronavirus vaccine rollout plan continues.