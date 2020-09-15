Mass. Confirms 286 More Coronavirus Cases, 6 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 286 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional six deaths.

There have now been 9,016 confirmed deaths and 123,425 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen slightly to 0.9%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,225, which would indicate there are 209 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced he is reviewing the protocols for coronavirus testing and tracing on college campuses across the state and plans to "re-engage" with the schools in the wake of a recent outbreak at Boston College.

"We spent a lot of time working with the Broad Institute and the command center and colleges and universities to put together a very robust platform for contact tracing," Baker said at a news conference.