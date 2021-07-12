Mass. Confirms 322 New COVID Cases, 1 Death Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 322 confirmed coronavirus cases and one new deaths on Monday, in a report covering the weekend.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 664,897 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,647.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though some have been sliding up in the last few weeks.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 0.55% on Monday. On Friday, it reached 0.5% for the first time in a month.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 101; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 35 are listed as being in intensive care units and 12 are intubated.

More than 8.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday. That includes nearly 4.5 million first shots and nearly 4 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 281,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,273,587 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.