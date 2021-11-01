Mass. Confirms 3,243 New COVID Cases, 7 New Deaths Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 3,243 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 797,625 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,608.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks. Reports on Mondays, or Tuesdays after holiday weekends, include all the data reported since Friday's update.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 1.6% Monday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose slightly to 531; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 189 are vaccinated, 137 are in intensive care units and 75 are intubated.

More than 10.2 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, just under 5 million first shots, more than 4.4 million second shots and over 480,000 booster shots. There have been more than 319,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,736,815 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.