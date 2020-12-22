Mass. Confirms 3,293 More COVID Cases, 43 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 3,293 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 43 deaths.

There have now been 11,549 confirmed deaths and 318,143 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 255 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked back up to 6%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 2,004. Of that number, 412 were listed as being in intensive care units and 233 are intubated, according to DPH.

Amid the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced new restrictions for gatherings, businesses and elective surgeries.

The restrictions, which are aimed at controlling the spread of the virus, will go into effect Saturday and last for at least two weeks, Baker said.

As part of the restrictions, offices, houses of worship, restaurants, retail businesses, and "close contact personal services" must operate at 25% capacity.

Indoor gatherings and events will be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings and events will be limited to 25 people.

While most elective inpatient invasive procedures that are nonessential must be pushed back or canceled beginning Saturday, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said that ones that "would lead to high risk or significant decline of an in individual's health" are excepted.